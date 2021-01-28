Erica Fernandes often serves us some major fashion goals and many people love how she is always slaying her looks. The actress can rock any outfit effortlessly and her fans love the fact that she is always experimental with her style. The actress recently shared some pictures in a blue bikini while on vacation and the pictures went viral in no time. Now, the actress has shared pictures from one of her photoshoots and we have to say that the actress is looking stunning in the pictures. Erica Fernandes Flaunts Her Curves in a Blue Bikini As She Spends Some Time in the Waters.

Erica has donned a black co-ord set by Moonstruck. The outfit comprises of a black tube top and a long satin skirt. Erica paired the look with a pair of heel in coral pink colour. Erica tied her hair in a rough bun and ditched wearing any jewellery with this look. Her make up was bold as she opted for a dewy base, nude lipstick and green eyeliner for the look. She finished the look with some mascara, brushed brows, and contouring. The actress strikes some stunning pose and looked gorgeous in the look.

Makeup on Point!

Erica Strikes A Stunning Pose!

Workwise, Erica was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she essayed the role of Prerna. Post wrapping up the show, the actress decided to take a break from work and indulge in some me-time. She shifted into a new house and made sure she is spending time with her friends. She also met her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars Sonyaa Ayodhya and Shubhaavi Choksey recently and spent some quality time with them. Erica Fernandes’s Scorching Hot Look in Hip-High Slit Gown Will Make You Sweat Even in Chilly Winters.

The actress might not be returning to daily soaps anytime soon but she did make appearances in some music videos. She recently featured in a well-received music single, “Juda Kar Diya” opposite Bepannah fame Harshad Chopda. She was also a part of the song "Maula" alongside Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shhawl.

