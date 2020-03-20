Fashion Face-Off: Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty in Ridhi Mehra Fuchsia Pink Ensembles!

Fashion Face-off - Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The dynamic and fast-paced fashion world demands that life is too short to wear boring clothes. Keeping us hooked to their lavish shenanigans with their glorious resumes intriguing us, the celebrities file in a plethora of stylist curated styles with each appearance. While fashion designers incept creations, celebrity fashion stylists promote these creations through them for movie promotions, brand endorsements, red carpet, airport styles or simply casual brunches or dinner outings. The latest ones to be caught in our radar are Kriti Sanon and Shilpa Shetty. While Kriti attended a wedding, Shilpa attended the Umang 2020 festivities. The ensemble in question were fuchsia toned ones from designer Ridhi Mehra's An Ode to the Heirlooms collection. While Kriti's ensemble featured a one-shoulder draped jumpsuit with a boho belt, Shilpa's featured a shirt with a bejeweled belt and skirt. Both looks done to utter perfection invariably sparked off a fashion face-off!

Their individualistic sense of style is minimalist chic, fuss-free and occasionally experimental. While Shilpa has mastered the knack of pulling off unconventional and contemporary cuts, silhouettes, prints and variations with aplomb, Kriti mastered over taming any given style vibe, basic or risque alike and how! Here is a closer look.

Kriti Sanon

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti flaunted the Ridhi Mehra creation worth Rs. 62,800. A choker, subtle makeup accentuated by bold pink lips and defined eyes was coupled with center-parted sleek hair. Kriti Sanon Goes From 'Videsi' to 'Desi' in Just 24 Hours, Which Look Impressed You More?

Kriti Sanon in Ridhi Mehra jumpsuit for a wedding (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa flaunted the Ridhi Mehra creation worth Rs. 52,800. A choker, multi-layered beaded necklace, intense eyes, glossy lips, and center-parted wavy hair completed her look. Shilpa Shetty, the Neo Ethnic Chic Muse of Anamika Khanna!

Shilpa Shetty in Ridhi Mehra shirt and skirt for Umang 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-off: Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty?

We love both the fuchsia vibes! These perfect festive looks that allow ample accessorization is what our parched wardrobes need!

Fashion Face-off - Kriti Sanon or Shilpa Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Certain fashion faux pas is inadvertent but looking glamorous is pretty much a permanent fixture of their profession and fashion stylists have to up the celebrity glam game with each appearance. Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity style diaries!