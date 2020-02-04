Shilpa Shetty, the Neo Ethnic Chic Muse of Anamika Khanna!

Shilpa Shetty in Anamika Khanna for an event in Kolkata (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When she isn't being all fit, fabulous or being a wonderful chef with all the healthy and nutritious recipes, Shilpa Shetty glams it up like nobody else does! She has tamed age by her side quite a long time ago. The resident slayer all things versatile, Shilpa Shetty wooed us with yet another splendid style. Gracing an event in Kolkata, Shilpa had us hooked to her style featuring an Anamika Khanna neo-ethnic ensemble. She topped it up with subtle glam. Shilpa is equally at ease in ethnic styles as she is in sharp western ones. It is for this reason and quite a few others that Shilpa finds a place as a showstopper at some of the major fashion weeks, turning muse for eminent fashion designers.

Shilpa finds her style solace with Sanjana Batra and Mohit Rai, flitting between the two and doling quirky styles every now and then. Here is a closer look at her neo ethnic style play. Pink, Shimmer, Glimmer, SLAY – Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is a Delight in Yousef Akbar Couture!

Shilpa Shetty - The Anamika Khanna Muse

The ensemble featured a cropped blouse, a fitted skirt with pleated ruffles and a slit in the front, layered with a short black-feathered shrug. Black mesh pumps, pulled back hair, subtle makeup and green toned studs completed her look. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Saree Collection Is Treat to Sore Eyes; 10 Times the Diva Gave Us Major Desi Fashion Inspirations.

On the professional front, Shilpa was seen playing Cupid on the web series, Hear Me Love Me on Amazon Prime. She also was seen as a celebrity judge on the children’s dance reality show, Super a Dancer Chapter 3 along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy action film directed by Sabbir Khan also featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a release in 2020.