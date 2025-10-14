Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda turned 23 today (October 14), and the rising star celebrated her special day in London with her Saiyaara co-star and rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday. The duo, who recently attended a Coldplay concert together, once again sparked dating buzz with their cosy birthday celebration. Aneet Padda Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About ‘Saiyaara’ Sensation’s Debut, Auditions, Education, Net Worth, Upcoming Projects and More.

Aneet Padda Celebrates 23rd Birthday With Ahaan Panday – Watch

Ahaan Panday Feeds Cake to Aneet Padda

As the clock struck midnight, Aneet kicked off her birthday festivities with Ahaan by her side. In a video that has since gone viral, Aneet can be seen cutting her birthday cake dressed in a chic black outfit, while Ahaan, also in black, stood close to her. The highlight of the clip? Ahaan was the first to feed her a piece of cake as the soulful Saiyaara title track played in the background. Fans Defend ‘Saiyaara’ Star Aneet Padda Over Backlash After Her Old Video Singing ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ Urdu Poem During ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ Shoot Goes Viral (Watch)

Fans React to Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s Viral Birthday Video

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over their off-screen chemistry. One user commented, “Damn the stare; and she got shy in the end… chemistry is definitely there.” Another fan wrote, “One thing is clear — he is obsessed with her.” Many others praised the pair, saying, “They are so cute. God bless them,” and “They complement each other perfectly.” Aneet gained massive popularity after her debut in Saiyaara, where her pairing with Ahaan Panday was widely appreciated. The romantic drama became one of the year’s biggest hits, and the on-screen duo’s chemistry translated into immense fan love.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Celebrate 50 Days of ‘Saiyaara’

In September, as Saiyaara completed 50 successful days in theatres, Aneet and Ahaan visited Mumbai’s Mount Mary Church to mark the occasion. They shared a heartfelt joint post on Instagram, writing, “Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us… The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world.” Did Ahaan Panday CONFIRM His Relationship With ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda? Actor Shares Unseen Glimpses From Coldplay Concert Ahead of Her 23rd Birthday.

Aneet Padda’s Upcoming Project

While Ahaan has already signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming romantic film opposite Sharvari, Aneet is reportedly in talks for Shakti Shalini, a project that was earlier given to Kiara Advani. With their undeniable chemistry both on and off-screen, Aneet and Ahaan continue to be one of the most talked-about young pairs in Bollywood right now.

