The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were the 'Desi' equivalent of the Met Gala. We had all the prominent Bollywood and international celebs marking their appearance, which was a sight to behold. From Rihanna's first performance in India to Nita Ambani's jewellery collection, there was a lot to talk about during the three days of festivities. And while all the celebs managed to put their best fashion foot forward, we were secretly crushing on Suhana Khan's outfit choices. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Shanaya Kapoor, Whose Tie & Dye Saree Did You Like?

Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter picked a Tarun Tahiliani saree for one of the events and we must say, she looked stunning. But her outfit did remind us of her bestie, Ananya Panday, strutting in style in a similar attire. Both the star kids were decked up in his classic ivory-hued, heavily embroidered sarees and needless to say, they both looked equally ravishing. Both Suhana and Ananya preferred an off-shoulder blouse to go with their outfit and add an extra dash of oomph to their traditional attire. Fashion Faceoff: Sonam Kapoor or Malaika Arora, Who Slayed In her Golden Manish Malhotra Saree?

Suhana Khan in Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarun Tahiliani (@taruntahiliani)

Suhana Khan preferred a traditional choker with matching jewellery to compliment her attire while Ananya picked something modern instead. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, Ananya's look was more glamorous while Suhana kept it casual and on-point for the occasion. Now, since we have elaborated on both their look together, whose Tarun Tahiliani outfit did you like the most?Was it Suhana Khan's or Ananya Pandays's?

