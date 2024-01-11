It's a new week in the tinsel town and we are back with our new fashion faceoff. This time, the competition is between the current favourite and a star kid who's yet to debut in the industry. While Kiara Advani's sartorial shenanigans have always impressed us for all the good reasons, Shanaya has also been equally adaptive when putting her best fashion foot forward. This time the beauties have sizzled in a tie & dye saree by famous designer Akanksha Gajria. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Esha Gupta, Whose Black Dress Would You Like to Wear?

Let's discuss Kiara's look first. The Kabir Singh actress had picked a lavender and pink tie and dye saree for the promotions of Good Newwz and pretty much slayed in her attire. With wavy hair, subtle makeup and minimal accessories, she kept her look chic, vibrant and extremely easy on your eyes.

Shanaya Kapoor v/s Kiara Advani

Shanaya Kapoor and Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had Shanaya Kapoor who picked a similar saree albeit in a different combination. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the star kid looked radiant in her yellow and blue tie and dye saree by the same designer. With no major jewellery but just a pair of jhumkas and subtle makeup, she looked effortlessly ravishing. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Navya Naveli Nanda, Whose Sequinned Co-Ord Set Did You Like?

Now, if given a choice, whose saree combination would you like to wear? Will it be Kiara Advani's or Shanaya Kapoor's? Drop your answers on 'X' (formerly Twitter) or choose your favourite name in the box below.

Whose Tie & Dye Saree Did You Like? Kiara Advani Shanaya Kapoor

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 07:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).