Yami Gautam should consider sticking to her new stylist for the duo is collaborating for some amazing looks together. The actress who's now promoting her next release, Bhoot Police, is making some jaw-dropping appearances in a variety of outfits. What's best? She's not sticking to any one silhouette. From saree dress to ethnic blazer dress and of course, the evergreen six yards, she's juggling between different designs while we are busy admiring her stylish attempts.

Yami recently stepped out wearing an Ekaya saree for one of her promotional outings. The outfit is perfect for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and we're glad to see her shine in an ethnic piece finally. Yami kept her styling extremely subtle with a simple drape. She paired her saree with a contrasting green blouse and contemporary jewellery to go with. Soft, highlighted cheeks, nude lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a messy bun completed her look further.

Yami Gautam in Ekaya!

Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Those who are seeking some festive outfit inspiration this year should certainly check out Yami's magenta saree. It's typical but oh-so-charming. One can never go wrong with traditional drapes and Yami's here to prove this point. The lady is certainly on a roll and we hope she continues her winning streak in the fashion department in the future as well.

