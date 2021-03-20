If there's anyone in the South cinema, after Samantha Akkineni, whose style we personally adore and like to imitate then it's Hansika Motwani. Her choices are always vibrant, chic and stunning in every possible way. We admire her for the journey that she has been a part of. From being a child artist in Koi Mil Gaya to one of the South Cinema's prominent faces, Hansika's has had quite a journey and we are glad to see her grow. Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Being Perpetually Savage Is a Subtle Art, Aced and Exemplified With One Brilliant Ensemble After Another!

Speaking of Hansika's fashion shenanigans, they have always mesmerised us, including her recent outing. Picking a stunning white traditional outfit, she strutted in style and we were left amazed. Her self-embroidered white Kurti when paired with matching sharara and dupatta looked resplendent and Hansika's charm certainly amplified its look further. Yo or Hell No? Hansika Motwani's Sequined Lehenga With a Crop Top.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She paired her look with nothing but silver earrings, soft wavy hair, dewy makeup and matching heels to go with. An absolute delight, Hansika's #ootd gets a 10/10 rating from us. The rating is for its simplicity and its subtle colour palette that is perfect for the upcoming summer season.

While we are truly smitten by her choice, what's your take on it? Let us know...

