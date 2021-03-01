South actress Hansika Motwani is another fashionista that we look up to. The Koi Mil Gaya actress who was still a kid during her stint in Hrithik Roshan starrer has now grown up to be a diva, strutting in style in some stellar appearances. After her brief acting outings in Bollywood, Hansika disappeared from the scenario only to find herself signing multiple movies down south. Hansika is currently happy establishing her base while blowing our minds with her terrific outings. Hansika Motwani Is Baraat Ready in a Champagne Caped Lehenga Sparking Off Those Perfect Bridesmaid Vibes!

Hansika' recent fashion outing sees her decked up in a stunning shimmery lehenga with a plain crop top. The fusion attire certainly ticks all the categories in our fashion journals and we're amazed to see the way she has been styled. With an embellished neckline that also works as a necklace in her case, Hansika's able to strike all the chords while wooing our hearts. With highlighted cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips, she kept her makeup simple while radiating all the elegance. Hansika Motwani Is Girl Bawse Chic in the Sleekest LBD You Have Ever Seen!

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hansika's simple styling certainly gets a 10/10 from us for its uniqueness. The outfit is even perfect to wear for your best friend's sangeet function and can replace all the cliches lehenga cholis. While this is our take, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as mesmerised as we are or is it too simple for your taste? Let us know your answers by tweeting them to us @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

