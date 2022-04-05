Kalyani Priyadarshan is quite a popular name in the industry. Not only in the South, but her fan following is spread nationwide. The actress entered the industry as an assistant in the production design of Krrish 3. A few years later she made her acting debut in the 2017 Telugu film Hello. She was see starring opposite Akhil Akkineni and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South at the 65th Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Award for Best Telugu Female Debut at the 7th South Indian International Movie Awards for the same. Kalyani Priyadarshan Experiments With Her Looks; Dulquer Salmaan Says, ‘I Didn’t Even Recognise You’.

In 2019, She even made her Tamil film debut with Hero starring opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She also went on to make her Malayalam film debut in 2020 with Varane Avashyamund starring opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Since then she has been a part of successful films including Chitralahari, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Maanaadu, Hridayam and Bro Daddy.

And while Kalyani may predominantly appear in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films, she is also known for her sartorial choices. Fans often take inspiration from the star for her simple yet chic style. The actress loves to wear traditional often but even looks beautiful in western outfits. Bright colours, chic style is what describes her style perfectly.

Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday and we thought it would be fun to look at some of her best sartorial outings that are a must-have in everyone's wardrobe.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

A Boho Look

Styling a boho look is easy and Kalyani does nails the look like a boss every time. This multicoloured dress is giving us boho vibes which she styled with a pair of red glasses and a bandana.

All Black Outfit

Priyadarshan knows that an all-black outfit can never be out of style and she knows how to style it. Hair down in light curls, minimal makeup and a sling bag make it for the best tourist look.

The Adventure Look

Who says you cannot look good when on an adventure. Kalyani paired a dark blue co-ord set with a blue top and looked gorgeous in it. One can take inspiration for their next adventure trip from Kalyani and should have this look ready for it. Thallumala: Shooting Of Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir’s Upcoming Malayalam Film Begins!

Tye-Die

Tye-die has become the hottest trend. Everyone is seen wearing the design and Kalyani did not mind hopping on this trend. Her elegant tye-die dress is perfect for a date by the beach.

Flower Power

We love a floral dress and Kalyani knows how to style one perfectly. She paired this look with minimal makeup, red earrings and rings. The look is simple yet chic and for anyone who wants to dress effortless, this look is for you.

Kalyani Priyadarshan sure has a taste when it comes to style and we hope to see more and more of her sartorial outings in the coming future. Join us in wishing her a very happy birthday.

