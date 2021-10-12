Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Soubin Shahir have teamed up for a new Malayalam film titled Thallumala. This upcoming flick is touted to be a festival film, an out-and-out entertainer. Thallumala is helmed by Khalid Rahman, who has earlier directed popular films such as Unda and Love. This upcoming movie will be bankrolled by Ashiq Usman. The team has started shooting for the film and it kicked-off with a puja ceremony.

Pictures From Thallumala Puja Ceremony:

#ThalluMala (Malayalam) shoot begins Today with a pooja ceremony. Starring Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Kalyani Priyadarshan. Directed by Khalid Rahman ( Unda ) Written by Muhsin Parari- Ashraf Hamsa. pic.twitter.com/5JPGzYRNdF — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 11, 2021

