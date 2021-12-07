Dulquer Salmaan has often addressed Kalyani Priyadarshan as Kal-Zone. The two have worked together in the film Varane Avashyamundu and fans loved their chemistry in the film. The gorgeous actress decided to experiment with her looks and shared pictures of the same on Instagram and that has left DQ surprised. Kalyani, who often loves to keep it simple, took everyone by surprise. She captioned her post as, “Honestly, what is the point of hair and makeup if you can’t have fun with it once in a while?” To this DQ commented saying, “WTH !!! I didn’t even recognise you ! so cool Kal Zone !”

Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Latest Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

Dulquer Salmaan’s Comment

Dulquer Salmaan's comment on Kalyani Priyadarshan's pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Actress Calls This One As Her Fave Shot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aqib (@gibsterg)

