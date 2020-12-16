Social media plays quite a major role in the life of a movie star. It serves as a platform via which the celebrity can flaunt his unfiltered self to the world. From 'what they wear' to 'where they go', Instagram and other apps give a peek into their life. Talking on the same lines, Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane turns a year older on December 16, but instead of talking about his film roles, we are about to share with you some deets about his fashion sense, courtesy Insta. A scroll through his profile and you will know that his style is edgy, smart and also little bit rugged. Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans to Look for Indian Alternatives of Chinese Products, Says ‘As a Responsible Indian, Ditching Chinese Products Is the Least I Can Do’.

Harshvardhan does not shy away from experimenting in the fashion department, but at the same time, he also likes his basics. Right from cool casuals, denim jackets to simple tees and more, the birthday boy's style is evolving with each passing day. To laud his efforts to look fab always, here's a compilation of all the amazing style outings of the Sanam Teri Kasam actor. So, without further ado, let's get started. Sidharth Shukla Birthday: Smart, Fuss-Free and Dapper, Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Style Mantra Should Be Followed By All Men Out There (View Pics).

We Love The Cargo Pants That's Paired With A Plain Tee!

Quite A Quirky Shirt...All Hearts!

The All Black Look!

Denim-On-Denim Done Right!

A Turtleneck Tee, A Must-Have In A Man's Wardrobe!

Harshvardhan's Athletic Red-Carpet Style!

In Awe With Rane's Printed Couture!

That's it, guys! The above pictures of the actor give us a glimpse into the style he adores and ofcourse wears. The best part about his closet is that it is smart at the same time in-trend. So, aping his style, will not do any harm to you at all. All in all, comfort is fashion for Harshvatdhan. Happy 37th. Stay tuned!

