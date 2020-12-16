Bollywood's handsome hunk Harshvardhan Rane turns 37 today and the good looking champ has already achieved heartthrob status among millions and millions of girls in India. For all the Harshvardhan Rane fans out there, we bring to you some interesting facts about the actor. Rane gave a stellar performance in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. Prior to that, he essayed the role of a soldier in JP Dutta's comeback film Paltan. He made his acting debut with 2010 Telugu movie Thakita Thakita. Thereafter, Harshavardhan appeared in several south movies including Avunu and Naa Ishtam. Taish: Harshvardhan Rane Recalls Dubbing for Bejoy Nambiar’s Film in ICU While Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment

Harshvardhan Rane made his Bollywood debut with 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam that gave him massive recognition. Harshavardhan Rane is rumoured to be dating Mohabattien actress Kim Sharma. The duo is often seen together and has made public appearances in the past. Born in Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) and brought up in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Harshvardhan Rane joined the Bhagat Singh College in Delhi to pursue a course, but later dropped out. He trained at Barry John Acting Studio and started performing in theatrical ventures. On his birthday, let's take a look at some of the unknown interesting facts of the Taish Actor. Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans to Look for Indian Alternatives of Chinese Products, Says ‘As a Responsible Indian, Ditching Chinese Products Is the Least I Can Do’

5 Interesting Facts About Harshvardhan Rane

Rane was about to make his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela but the actor opted out

Harshvardhan Rane is a fitness freak and is not at all addicted to smoking and alcohol

From His First Salary, Harshvardhan bought a Nokia 3310 mobile for his father Vivek Rane

Harshvardhan Rane did a tv commercial for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

Harshavardhan Rane conducted a charity for an orphan baby girl with his a shirt-off initiative

Even at 37, Harshvardhan Rane is passionate about fitness and sports. Actor's favourite game is football and he is often engaged in sporting activities to stay fit. On the actor's birthday, we wish the handsome hunk good health and request the Taish star to keep treating his fans with movies. Happy Birthday, Harshvardhan Rane!

