Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on television right now. Thanks to Bigg Boss 13’s victory his fandom double up and rest is history. The dashing dude celebrates his birthday on December 12 and so we thought of talking about the lad’s style sense. Yes, we do know that Sid is not known for his fashion, but there have been times when he has served looks. Be it a black tuxedo at the finale of BB 13, decent casual wear to basics, his wardrobe is crisp and minimal. Trust us, guys can actually take inspiration from him and learn how simplicity rocks. Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction: 6 Qualities Which Echo Why Sidharth Shukla Deserves to Lift the Winner’s Trophy!

Sidharth’s fashion choices are wearable and that’s the most important aspect of his style. Boys who don’t like loud looks and over the top outfits can certainly scroll through Shukla’s Instagram. Tees, hoodies to suits, Sid has got it all. So, without further ado, here are the top fashion gems from Shukla’s IG account. Broken But Beautiful 3: Sidharth Shukla to Romance Sonia Rathee in Ekta Kapoor’s Web Show (Watch Video).

Let’s Start With This Tuxedo Look In Which He Look Suave!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

No-Fuss, Easy-Going Airport Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Grey Suit Is In!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Here’s A Denim-On-Denim Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

We Are In Awe Of Sid’s Minimalistic Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

It’s All About Comfort!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Nothing Much, Just A Regular Casual Wear!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

That’s it, guys! These are some of the best style moments of Sidharth Shukla that we love. The major highlight of his looks is that they are manly, simple as well as in-trend. What's your take on his style? Tell us in the comment section below. Happy 40th, birthday boy. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).