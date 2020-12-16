He has bundled up quite a few accolades and virtues of being unexceptional, an incredible performer and a rare humility that endears. Harshvardhan Rane who is a few films old in Bollywood has quite a few Telugu films in his evolving film repertoire. Known for his roles in Telugu films, Thakita (2010), Prema Ishq Kaadhal (2013) and Anaamika (2014) followed by a debut in Sanam Teri Kasam (2016), Paltan (2018) and the recently released Taish (2020), Harshvardhan transitioned from the television series Left Right Left (2008). On the fashion front, Harshvardhan is experimental with silhouettes, hues and cuts. What adds on is that ripped torso, an immensely appealing masculine charm, longish hair and stubble. Having tapped on varied styling sensibilities, Harshvardhan delights with his offerings. He turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his quirky style moments.

Millennial styles with their minimalism with maximal zest coupled with a signature laid-back attitude is what clicks immensely. Here's a closer look at Harshvardhan's styles. Taish Movie Review: Jim Sarbh, Pulkit Samrat Are Compelling While Harvardhan Rane Stands Out in Bejoy Nambiar’s Revenge Saga.

A Rajesh Pratap Singh look was complemented with formal shoes and spiffed up hair with signature stubble.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Nivedita Saboo athleisure jacket featuring a combination of three different stretch fabrics was paired off white jeans and shirt. Pulled back hair, blue-tinted sunnies and a stubble completed his look.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A printed bomber jacket, denim with sleek hair and a stubble completed his look.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Nivedita Saboo jacket was paired off with black denim, beard and slicked-back hair with black shoes completed his look.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A multi-hued striped shirt was layered with a denim jacket and pants. Slicked back hair, shoes and signature stubble completed his look.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A jacket by T Game Strong was teamed with Ed Hardy denim, boots by Bata, spiffed up hair and a stubble completed his look.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A colourful Manoviraj Khosla outfit featuring an embellished tee was layered with a floral printed jacket. The ensemble was paired off with signature stubble and neatly set hair. Harshvardhan Rane Joins Taapsee Pannu in ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

Harshvardhan Rane Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Not a trend hound, Harshvardhan goes on to pull off classics as well as contemporary styles with equal elan. Here's wishing Harshvardhan a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

