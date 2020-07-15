Pregnancy maternity wear is the IT trend right now and a very few manage to rock it. One of them is Game Of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner for sure! The mom-to-be has been grabbing headlines for nothing but her cutesy outfits while going on a walk during her pregnancy period. Her fans are obsessed with her wardrobe currently, thanks to how comfy she makes them feel. The new bunch of pics are here and equally sweet. Sophie Turner's Cutesy Pink Summer Dress Is a New Addition to her Stylish Maternity Wardrobe (View Pics).

In these snaps, a heavily pregnant Sophie is seen strolling with her husband Joe Jonas. The couple has been frequently spotted taking walks together or with their family or with their dogs as well!

In her latest outing, the 24-year-old star beauty was seen in a plain black tee paired with plain black leggings. She pulled back her hair in a high pony, making this an absolutely no-fuss look. Check out the images below.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas seen out on a walk today pic.twitter.com/4l7zOFOfgU — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) July 14, 2020

As per the reports, the couple is too excited to welcome their baby. For this, they are consciously trying to be active by going on walks and hiking, but with social distancing precautions. They are also in the middle of the process to celebrate the arrival of the new Jonas member and Sophie can naturally not wait to become a 'mother' as told by people close to her to a publication.

