Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is looking forward to embracing motherhood. She's expecting her first child with hubby Joe Jonas and the excitement for which is touching the sky in the Jonas family. While the news of her pregnancy spread like a wildfire on the internet, the couple never decided to announce it officially. They instead allowed their pictures to do all the talking. While the USA struggles with the rising COVID-19 cases, Sophie as a new mother is taking all the necessary precautions while stepping out with her man for their daily stroll. Mother-To-Be Sophie Turner Glows In a Chic and Casual Maternity Wear As She Accompanies Her Family (View Pics).

Sophie's recent pictures see her enjoying the warm July sun in a cutesy pink dress with a white t-shirt. The actress covered her face with a mask, a necessity in recent times and enjoyed her walk while the paparazzi got hold of her new pictures. Turner's maternity wardrobe has been a very impressive affair so far with her picking different silhouettes - right from high-waisted pants to bodycon skirts. Flaunting her baby bump in style seems to be the new moto of her life and going by her recent appearances, we must say, she's doing a damn good job. GoT Actress Sophie Turner Opts For A Relaxed Maternity Wear As She Steps Out With Joe Jonas For A Walk (View Pics).

Check Out Sophie Turner's New Pictures

Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sophie's maternity wardrobe is all about being carefree. She doesn't hesitate with her outfit choices and believes in having a variety. She loves her baggy outfits but adores her body-hugging ones equally. The new yummy mummy of Hollywood is exciting to welcome her newborn and we can't wait either. Till then, let's keep admiring her maternity style file, one outfit at a time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).