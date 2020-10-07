Hina Khan's back inside Bigg Boss house, posing as a senior you don't mess with. The former BB contestant, a diva in herself is out there dishing out some major fashion goals while we're awestruck. From the premiere night episode where she sizzled in a charming sparkly gown to her recent appearances, Khan is on an exciting ride to present the most fashionable version of hers. TV's most popular name recently flaunted two distinct sides of her fashion closet and they both were equally charming. Draped in an Organza Saree, Hina Khan Channelises Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine at the Lions Gold Awards 2020 (View Pics).

Hina's first outing was slightly modish with her picking a monochrome co-ord set and pairing it with a white jacket. Hina paired her look with all matt makeup, curled eyelashes, nude lips, no jewellery and hair tied in a messy bun. A smart attempt that needed no improvement or correction.

Hina Khan Slaying As Usual

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her second #ootd, an ethnic wonder! Hina's traditional six-yard was rather amazing with her matching blouse and pleats. While she has a certain penchant for modern designs, there are days when she looks resplendent in such ethnic marvels and we suggest she should try this more often. She kept her look extremely regale by picking a pair of statement earrings, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows, mauve lips and messy bun once again. Hina Khan's Gorgeous Appearance on The Cover of Women Fitness Magazine's September 2020 Issue Will Make You Utter 'Wow!' (View Pics).

Hina's amazing attempts have left us wanting for more. While we are delighted to see her back inside the BB house, we are equally amazed to see the way she's carrying herself. Her style is certainly natural but the aura that accompanies it, is intimidating and together they make for one lethal combination.

