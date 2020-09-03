Hina Khan makes a strong and beautiful appearance once again! The beauty from the Indian Television industry is only achieving milestone after milestone in this shimmery field. From portraying a role in a long-running soap successfully to walking on the red carpet at Cannes to now experimenting with web series and films, Hina knows how to do it right. And now, the multitasker has found a place on the cover of Women Fitness magazine's September 2020 issue. Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s Premiere Episode Becomes the Most Watched on the Channel, Grabs Third Spot on the TRP Chart!.

The 32-year-old diva makes a stunning appearance on the cover of the magazine that focuses on the achievements of the women. She looked scintillating in a thigh high slit gown. She was styled by Sayali Vidya in a very classy way. Her hair was pulled back in a messy bun, styled by Sayed Saba. Her glam make up is done by Sachin Salvi. Take a look at the bawsy cover below along with more pictures and her quotes for on life, acting and work out!

Hina Khan

On the work front, she will be soon seen in Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show, Naagin 5. The fifth season has Hina in a very crucial role as she plays the shape shifting serpent in it. The soap also has taken a shape of revenge drama this time with Hina's character at the helm of it.

