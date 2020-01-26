Draped in a Chiffon Saree, Hina Khan Channelises Her Inner Yash Raj Heroine at the Lions Gold Awards 2020 (View Pics)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan is one of the most successful television actresses we have in the industry right now. As over the years, with grit and determination, the girl has reached heights in her career. Right from being the first TV beauty to grace the Cannes red carpet to garnering praises online over whatever she does, Hina has come a long way. Another fact about Khan is that she is always dressed to the 't'. Having said that, last night the diva attended Lions Gold Awards 2020 and as usual, she was a fashion force to reckon with. At the event, Hina opted for a desi couture and we are in awe. Hina Khan’s Pricey Draped Jacket Is WOW But Sadly Can Only Be On Our Lust List!

Elaborating on her look, for the gala night, Hina went the traditional way and opted for a sheer white toned chiffon saree with leaves prints all over it. Along with the couture, she chose a strapless blouse. Hina's six-yard was from the house of Picchika by Urvashi Sethi. Further, a well-done messy back bun, less jewellery and subtle makeup is how she rounded her look. Not to miss, her pretty diamond baubles. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Chic White Dress by Mitali Wadhwa for Hacked Promotions.

Check Out Hina Khan's Saree Look Below:

Here's A Closer Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:24am PST

We bet looking at the above pictures you will instantly feel that she is out of a Yash Raj film. So, what do you think about Hina's chiffon saree stint? Is it, wow or it's lukewarm? According to us, she was aptly dressed according to the event. FYI, Hina got awarded as the Best Actor in a negative role for her performance in Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2 at the star-studded night. Must say, with this saree look, she totally nailed it. Stay tuned!