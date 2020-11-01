This Southern siren is always a delight! She established herself in Telugu industry with films like Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008), Kick (2009) and Julayi (2012), while in the Tamil industry, her notable work includes Kedi (2006) and Shankar's Nanban (2012). A debut in Anurag Basu's Barfi! was what catapulted her to success following it up with Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017) and Raid (2018). With her innocent looks working as a perfect contrast, Ileana goes on to rope in a keenly detailed fashion arsenal off-screen. She has had her fair share of brickbats and bouquets with an experimental style streak with varied stylists. While Ileana has always been known for her safe fashion choices, rarely venturing into the risky fashion zone, in recent times she has taken the plunge by teaming up with fashion stylist Chandini Whabi with her classic good looks adding a certain flair of elegance to any style. She turns a year older. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

The Mumbai born, Goan girl embraces her curves to the T, flaunting them through perfect accentuating ensembles. An added dollop of subtle glam and sleek hair accompanies her styles. Here's a closer look. Ileana D'Cruz's Latest Hot Beach Memory Will Make You Miss Your Pre-Quarantine Life!

A striped monochrome bespoke suit by Nauman Piyarji wool crepe blend suit featured black and white stripes in the form of a bralette, longline blazer and wide pants. Earrings by Irasva were the sole accessories of choice. Black pump, sleek hair, subtle natural glam sealed the deal.

A geometric patterned checkered bralette from the homegrown label, A Humming Way was layered with a shimmery long line jacket by Khanijo and toggle pants by Ayesha Depala. Vinyl strapped heels by Ego, jewellery by Amrapali and Darshanaa Sanjanaa upped the look. She completed the look with sleek, shiny centre-parted hair and makeup featuring winged eyes, shimmery eyelids and nude pink lips.

A risque Frolov ensemble was paired with sleek black heels by Truffle Collection, baubles by Anaqa, sleek hair and nude glam.

A Nikita Mhaisalkar printed pantsuit with dark eyes, delicate baubles and a low ponytail completed her look.

A brown Khanijo suit was teamed with accessories by Viange and Misho. Sleek hair and wavy hair completed the look.

A black skirt suit by Zara with a top by Pretty Little Thing, jewellery by Mahesh Notandass, heels by Stuart Weitzman with wavy hair and subtle makeup completing her look.

A Urvashi Kaur ensemble was teamed with Diosa jewels, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Fashion Face-Off: Ileana D’Cruz or Neha Sharma in a Humming Way Bralette? Whose Gorgeous Layering Game Was Better?

Having worked out a style play that flatters her lithe frame and cute looks, Ileana engages us immensely to her fashion arsenal that's versatile and minimal chic. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

