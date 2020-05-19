Ileana D'Cruz's Latest Hot Beach Memory Will Make You Miss Your Pre-Quarantine Life! (View Pic)

Ileana D'Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has taken the toll on everyone's 'normal' life. Quarantine has gradually become the new normal with people locked in their house for months now. Bollywood celebs too are sharing their routine on social media in order to kill time and spread some positivity. Travel throwbacks are the new 'it' thing as everyone is right now craving to step out. One such amazing and hot post was shared by Ileana D'cruz. On World Earth Day 2020, Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Sultry Pic in a Bikini From Her Beach Vacation.

In her latest Instagram post, the Barfi actress shares a picture in a sexy white bikini. The two-piece wear gets a twist with criss-cross lines. She looks damn hot as she poses for the camera, laying on what looks like a yacht or a boat top. She also wrote that she is missing beach. Check out the snap below. Ileana D'Cruz Shares a Stunning Throwback Picture Sporting a White Bikini and It's Treat For Your Eyes (View Pic).

Ileana D'Cruz

View this post on Instagram I miss the beach. 📸 @colstonjulian A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on May 19, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

Well, we bet most of the globetrotters will relate to this photo. For those who had plans of travelling in 2020, the year has been a curse till now! The deadly pandemic has grappled not just a few counties but several of them across the globe. This has naturally got tourism industry face a major setback as no one is allowed to travel currently. However, as we know, social distancing rules are made only for the betterment of everyone's heath. Hence, one has to only be satisfied with posting or 'hearting' such pretty travel pictures!