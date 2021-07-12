Actress Ileana Dcruz is spending her day at the beach, going by the post she has shared on social media. Ileana posted a picture on her Instagram story, where she is seen flaunting her perfect tan in a stunning bright yellow bikini. She completed her look with a golden chain, flaunting a no-makeup look. Ileana D’Cruz: I Wouldn’t Want to Watch a Film with an Actor I Don’t Like Watching.

For the caption, she wrote: "Tan (tick mark emoji)". Ileana's latest release was the digital film "The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992. Ileana D’Cruz: I Wouldn’t Want to Watch a Film with an Actor I Don’t Like Watching.

Ileana D’Cruz Loves Going at the Beach

Ileana D’Cruz Flaunts Her Tanned Skin in a Bikini (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She will next be seen in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).