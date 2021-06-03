Hollywood is all about looking glamorous all the time and Imogen Poots knows how to make heads turn every time she steps outside. Poots loves to dress up for herself and is always very bold and experimental with her saritorial choices. Her looks are in sync with her sprightly persona and her fashion choices too resonate with her charming self. Be it her street style or her red carpet and promotional outings, her looks have every fashion fanatic's heart. Her outings are always so neat that everyone is always wondering how she does it all the time. Imogen Poots Birthday Special: The Vivarium Actress Continues to Dominate the Red Carpet with Her Chic, Eclectic and Informal Fashion Choices.

"It’s important to keep surviving and working with what happens and doing as much as you can," she once stated and we think she abides by this policy even when it comes to fashion. She knows how it is important to keep evolving and yet staying faithful to classics, and she does all this while occasionally nailing some hot trends. Poots' fashion choices keep juggling where we get to see a beautiful blend of chic British fashion and eclectic American style. She often accentuates her classy looks with sleek makeup. Smokey eyes is something she loves to opt for when it comes to her stylish appearances, and she knows how to perfectly land this look. Y: The Last Man FX Series Ropes In Ben Schnetzer to Play Yorick Brown.

As the pretty actress gets ready to celebrate her 32nd birthday today, we are looking at some of her brilliant smokey eye looks. Check it out:

Stunning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Stunning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Killer Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Charming right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Can She Be Any More Pretty?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imogen Poots (@imogenspoots)

Imogen has surely taken Hollywood by storm with her movie choices and her spiffy appearances. Here is to seeing more and more of such stylish appearances of her. Join us in wishing her a very Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).