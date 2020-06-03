Imogen Poots Birthday Special: The Vivarium Actress Continues to Dominate the Red Carpet with Her Chic, Eclectic and Informal Fashion Choices (View Pics)

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's seldom a popular name who doesn't get bog down by a heavy word called 'fashion'. Imogen Poots, fortunately, comes under the same category. She loves dressing up for herself and is never anxious about her choices. Her red carpet appearances are in tandem with her peppy persona and her choices often resonate with her charming self. On days when her street style isn't blowing your mind, her red carpet and promotional outings are fondling with your heart. Her outings are always so neat for messy as a word never exists in her dictionary. Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary Special: Paying an Ode to Her Timeless Fashion and Infallible Self (View Pics).

"It’s important to keep surviving and working with what happens and doing as much as you can," she once said and interestingly her beliefs come handy in the world of fashion as well. It's essential to keep evolving and yet staying faithful to classics while occasionally nailing some hot trends. Poots' personal closet is filled in with some enviable choices and it's a dream for any girl out there. For someone who was born in Britain and worked out of New York, her fashion choices keep juggling while she offers the best of both worlds. It's a beautiful blend of chic British fashion and eclectic American style. Cate Blanchett Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Outings are Testament of Her Refined Taste and Sophisticated Choices (View Pics).

As the pretty actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, here's looking at some of her brilliant red carpet appearances.

In Alberta Ferretti

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Givenchy

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Marc Jacobs

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Nina Ricci

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Proenza Schouler

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A fashion conspirator that she is, Imogen is surely taking Hollywood by storm. She's busy making headlines for her movie choices and also for her appearances that are sassy and spiffy at the same time. Poots had her Hollywood dreams and we're glad to realise that she's fulfilling them already. She's born to go places and we know she will.