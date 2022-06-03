Outer Range actress Imogen Poots celebrates her birthday on June 3. While the actress has some much-acclaimed movies and shows under her name, today we won't be discussing any of those. We know she's a fab actress and she's only going to sharpen her skills with time. But what we also know is that she's a fashionista who likes taking the red carpet by storm. On days when her acting capabilities aren't winning you over, Imogen is busy working on her sartorial skills while we are ogling at her pictures. Blake Lively Birthday: 10 of Her Best Fashion Moments as Serena van der Woodsen From 'Gossip Girl' (View Pics).

From a classic red hot gown to a little black dress, there's nothing that Imogen hasn't worn for her appearances on the red carpet. Every time she walks into an event, her fans know that they are in for a treat. Her choices are delightful, easy on your eyes and worth admiring. The more we say, the less it would be in her case. Her choices are chic and she looks elegant in all of them. From Nina Ricci to Stella McCartney, Imogen has worn the best of all and continues to pick their gorgeous designs to date. On Imogen's special day, we elaborate on her fashion choices and reminisce a few of her best looks from the recent past. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

'Sheer' Beauty

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Never Disappoints

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Go Green!

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving This!

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Little Black Dress

Imogen Poots (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Imogen Poots!

