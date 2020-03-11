Jacqueline Fernandez Is a Delight in Florals With a Whole Lot of Tassels and Sass!

Jacqueline Fernandez in Punit Balana for Holi festivities (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

She is vivacious, spontaneous and spunky with a style and demeanour to boot. The Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez has garnered accolades for being hot, extremely sexy and a style chameleon for her obvious charm. What endeared her the most is her sheer ability to lap it all up with a dollop of charm and oodles of infectious laughter. As a bonafide fashionista, Jacqueline has an innate ability to infuse life in just about any basic look and also rock any designer ensemble all whilst looking effortlessly radiant. A former model, Jacqueline established her mark as a fitness freak and a sartorial fashionista with equal and enviable elan. The Holi revelries saw Jacqueline opt for a floral lehenga set by Punit Balana. The subtle creation in ivory with all its flare and the works was upped by a perfect glam.

Jacqueline Fernandez has an innate ability to infuse a bit of sass and oodles of gorgeousness to any style. With her stylist Chandini Whabi at the helm of affairs, Jacqueline raises the stakes with an impeccable beauty game. Jacqueline's glam squad featured her go-to fashion stylists Chandini Whabi, Stacey Cardoz and makeup artist Shaan Muttathil. Never the one to toe the style line, here is a close look at Beat Pe Booty actress Jacqueline Fernandez's festive fervour. Jacqueline Fernandez Is Living It Up in Some Sunshine, Polka Dots and a Generous Dollop of Sass!

Jacqueline Fernandez - A Floral Daze

It was an off-white printed lehenga worth Rs. 37,500 silk chanderi lehenga primped with printed details and resham embroidery on the blouse and dupatta. Delicately lined eyes with a pink undertone, pink lips and wavy hair completed her look. Jacqueline Fernandez Has That Hell Yeah, I Am Sassy in a PANTSUIT Vibe Going On!

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.