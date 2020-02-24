Jacqueline Fernandez Has That Hell Yeah, I Am Sassy in a PANTSUIT Vibe Going On!

Jacqueline Fernandez in a white pantsuit for Miss Diva 2020 pageant (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is sultry, saucy and sassy! And she knows it! With a devastating smile to boot – Jacqueline Fernandez is always a hoot! Her euphoric and vibrant persona coupled with a generous dollop of charm and a peal of infectious laughter is aided by a rare penchant to infuse life in all that she does. A certified style chameleon, Jacqueline flips styles right from those basics to high-end designer ensembles with a fluidity that has us hooked. Jacqueline Fernandez channelled a crisp and sassy vibe as she suited up for the Miss Diva pageant. Her resplendent beauty only added to the elegance.

An apt extension to this style sensibility is her maiden venture, Just F - An activewear brand by Jacqueline Fernandez. The Sri Lankan model-turned-actor rolls on the fashion grounds with her stylist Chandini Whabi. Here is a closer look. John Abraham Bonding with Attack Co-Star Jacqueline Fernandez over Food, Fitness and Workouts.

Jacqueline Fernandez - Slick, Sharp and Sleek

A white pantsuit by Rita Vinieris was teamed with a bralette by Shehlaa Khan, a waistcoat by Nirmooha. Jewelry featuring a choker and bracelets teamed with subtle glam and wavy hair completed her vibe. HOT DAMN! Jacqueline Fernandez, You are SEXY and WE Know IT!

Jacqueline Fernandez - Style Cheat Sheet

A pristine and calming look that's spring/summer friendly, we love the quirky additions of the waistcoat coat and the bralette.

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. She will be seen in Attack, an action thriller film written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and John Abraham featuring John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The story of the film is inspired by true events about a hostage crisis and is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020, during the Independence Day weekend.