Are you still hunting for that perfect yellow outfit for your bff's Haldi ceremony? Or is it your wedding but you are unsure what to wear for the haldi function? Well, fret not for we are here to solve all your queries. Today we'll be discussing all the different yellow sarees adorned by our Bollywood beauties that you can seek inspiration from. From seniors like Malaika Arora to juniors like Janhvi Kapoor, we have all the popular names slaying in this pretty shade. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon's Denim Skirts That You Can Flaunt in Summers!

Yellow outfits have become a staple for Haldi functions these days. And if you aren't keen on wearing any ghaghra cholis or sharara suits, sarees should be your go-to option. You can pick something as simple as an organza saree or go easy with a chiffon one, but the end result will always be utterly charming. Depending on how heavy or lightweight your saree is, you can decide if you need to go easy with your jewellery or pick some heavy statement pieces to make a mark. To help you make the right choice, we have personally selected a few of the prettiest yellow sarees adored by our B-town ladies. So without wasting any more time, let's check them out. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra's Midi Dresses That You Can Wear in Summers!

Yellow Looks Good On Her

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Bebo Approves It, You Don't Question

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All That Glitters

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Ray of Sunshine

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow Oh-so-Hot Fellow

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping It Graceful

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's So Pretty

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

