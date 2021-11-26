Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor made yet another stunning style statement and we are all hearts for it. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's darling daughter, who's already a fashionista of her own league, picked a charming hot pink outfit for her newest outing and the pictures from which are now breaking the internet. Kapoor girl is definitely making the most of her popularity currently and her fan base is only increasing with each passing day, not that we are questioning it! Mili: Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For The Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Movie Helen; Produced By Boney Kapoor.

Styled by ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi's hot pink dress was designed by Nedret Taciroglu. It was a typical girly dress and certainly a piece that we are eyeing for our personal wardrobe. Janhvi further styled her outfit by pairing it with strappy heels and tied hair. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, light eye makeup, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes completed her look further. While a girl can never say no to pink, they can definitely never say no to such a stunning dress. Janhvi Kapoor's Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga is For Those Who are Obsessed With Bling (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is quite busy these days with multiple projects in her hand. AfterAanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, she also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Mili backed by her own father's production. Meanwhile, there are rumours that her sister is soon entering Bollywood with a big project.

