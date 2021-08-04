Janhvi Kapoor plays the titular role in Mili, the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. It is produced by Boney Kapoor and has Mathukutty Xavier as the director who also helmed the original film.

CONFIRMED!! #JanhviKapoor is doing the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film, #Helen... The survival thriller has been titled #Mili in Hindi, and will be directed by Mathukutty Xavier who helmed the original as well... The @BoneyKapoor production begins shooting today in Mumbai! pic.twitter.com/APdM9EsTX7 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 4, 2021

