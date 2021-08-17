Janhvi Kapoor turned into a pretty muse for Manish Malhotra once again and this time she sizzled in a metallic red lehenga choli. The Gunjan Saxena actor picked one of Malhotra's iconic sequined work lehenga choli for the occasion and needless to say, she had all our attention. For those who are obsessed with bling and love anything and everything that's sequined, Kapoor's new outfit is the one for you. We suggest you have a look and then maybe try investing in one. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha, Who Nailed This Pink Outfit Better? Vote Now.

Janhvi's matching all-over sequinned lehenga choli looked delightful on the actress. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, the actress sizzled in her outfit of the day and left a lasting impression on our minds. Highlighted cheeks, shimmery eyes, nude lips and hair styled in messy waves, completed her look further. Coming to her jewellery, she didn't go overboard with her statement pieces and opted to pick a pair of delicate earrings instead. Janhvi Kapoor's Saying 'Hello' in Her 'Yellow' Co-ord Set and It's Beautiful (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Manish Malhotra have previously collaborated on multiple occasions when the actor has walked for his fashion shows. Manish is Bollywood's favourite designer and Janhvi has turned into a muse for him so many times. Well, their collaborations have always yielded amazing results and this time was no different. Here's hoping that the future ones are equally endearing.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2021 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).