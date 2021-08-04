Pink is for girls, blue is for boys! While the millennials would strongly object to this notion, let's not deny that pink will forever have a special place in every girl's heart. It's the colour that probably resonates the most with them. No wonder why every actress in B-town loves to own a couple of pink outfits in her wardrobe. One can never go wrong with pink and for those who think otherwise, one should probably take some cues from Sonakshi Sinha and Janhvi Kapoor on how to ace it. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Taapsee Pannu, Who Nailed this Red Picchika Saree Better?

Sonakshi Sinha recently stepped out wearing a pink mini dress for the promotions of her next release, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The girl had paired her outfit with metallic pumps and a chunky gold necklace. Straight blow-dried hair, pink lips, highlighted cheeks and curled eyelashes completed her look further. While we were quite smitten with her choice of outfit for the day, it also instantly reminded us of Janhvi Kapoor's previous appearance.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The corset-like pattern at the waist is a common point between them. Like Sonakshi, Janhvi too had paired her outfit with simple styling that consisted of loose straight hair, gold hoops, pink lips and contoured cheeks. Janhvi had further complemented her look by pairing it with a pair of contrasting green heels. Fashion Faceoff: Shilpa Shetty or Vidya Balan, Whose Colourful Torani Outfit Will You Wear?

While the brands differ, the design is slightly similar and we are having a tough time picking the right winner. Have you guys thought of a winner yet? Do you think Janhvi nailed this look better than Sonakshi or is it vice-versa? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

