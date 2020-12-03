Jenna Dewan celebrates her birthday today and while we have always marvelled at this God's creation, it's time we start singing some more praises of her. Jenna has always been a red carpet stunner, blowing our minds with her fashion appearances. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, she has managed to nail all her outings, one silhouette at a time. A true blue fashionista who's always on the roll, Jenna and her alluring statements have a special place reserved in our hearts. Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Bod in a Sexy Black Sheer Swimsuit in Less Than Three Months After Giving Birth To Son Callum (View Pic).

Jenna's style statements have always been worth ogling at. She stuns us with her offerings while occasionally making our heart skip a beat. Jenna's ravishing choices have boggled our mind time and again and there has never been a time when she has disappointed. On days when she isn't busy ruling the red carpet, she's taking streets by storm. Her casual wardrobe is as admirable as her formal one and the only common between them is the 'stunning' factor. As the Step Up dancer gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at her different style offerings. Jenna Dewan Reveals She Listened to Sanskrit Prayer That Helped Her Keep Calm During Her Second Pregnancy.

In Zac Posen

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Christian Siriano

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Antonio Marras

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Carolina Herrera

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In David Koma

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Marchesa

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Lela Rose

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jenna Dewan's jaw-dropping fashion moments deserve your attention. She believes in slaying all day, every day and her commitment to fashion cannot be even. One of the best-dressed celebs in Hollywood, Jenna knows how to dress up for the occasion and she rarely disappoints in that department. We hope the lady continues to woo our hearts in future with her style preferences and that we never stop admiring her. Happy Birthday, Jenna Dewan!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 10:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).