Birthday girl Jenna Dewan has one inspiring story to tell. From working as a background dancer to one of the female leads, she has certainly come a long way in the industry. While Step Up continues to be one of our favourite movies starring her, we don't recognise her as only an actress. Dewan has a lot on her resume and it includes being a dancer and also a red carpet stunner. No, we aren't exaggerating when we say that she has our heart every time she makes a public appearance. Jenna Dewan Reveals She Listened to Sanskrit Prayer That Helped Her Keep Calm During Her Second Pregnancy.

Jenna Dewan was always a charming lady and over the years, she has mastered the art of terrific dressing. A red carpet marvel, she knows how she wants to present herself. Her wardrobe has some amazing pieces from all over the world and from different brands and we'd like to raid it someday. A fashion connoisseur of recent times, her street style is equally powerful and exuberant and there's nothing that she probably can't nail to pull off. From those sultry designs to formal ones, give her a design and watch while she does her magic. We have personally bookmarked some of her best looks from the recent past and it's time we share them with you guys. Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Bod in a Sexy Black Sheer Swimsuit in Less Than Three Months After Giving Birth To Son Callum (View Pic).

On Jenna Dewan's birthday, here's reminiscing some of her best appearances.

In Julien Macdonald

In Pamella Roland

In Roberto Cavalli

In Zuhair Murad

In David Koma

In J. Mendel

In Zac Posen

Jenna Dewan is currently keeping herself occupied with her acting commitments. After reprising her role in The Rookie, the actress will also return to play Lucy Lane on Superman & Lois. Meanwhile, this yummy mummy is ceasing all the opportunity she can to spend all her free time with her kids. And while she does that, here's wishing her tons of love and luck for the year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Jenna Dewan! Keep slaying.

