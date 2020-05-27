Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Bod in a Sexy Black Sheer Swimsuit in Less Than Three Months After Giving Birth To Son Callum (View Pic)

Jenna Dewan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On March 6, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, welcomed their first child together and named him Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. The couple had shared adorable pictures on their respective Instagram account to share this good news. It has hardly been three months since Jenna gave birth to her baby boy and she has managed to get back in shape. Well, it is her workout routines and dance regimes that must have helped her get back in such a fit avatar. Jenna has flaunted her hot bikini body by wearing a sexy black sheer swimsuit and we must say, this mommy looks smokin’ hot. Jenna Dewan – Steve Kazee Blessed with a Baby Boy! Couple Name Their First Child as Callum Michael Rebel Kazee (View Pics).

In this picture, Jenna Dewan seems to be enjoying her pool time and while posing with a lovely pout for this selfie, you’ll also see how her baby girl Everly (in the background) is also splashing around in the pool. Everly is Jenna’s six-year-old daughter whom she shares with her ex-husband Channing Tatum. Besides being an amazing dancer and actress, Jenna has a great style. And you clearly cannot miss the neckpiece that she is wearing. Jenna is wearing a chain that has names of her two children – Everly and Callum. If you haven’t seen the picture yet, you got to check it out right away. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Are Engaged! Checkout Here the Pic of the Actress’ Engagement Ring.

Jenna Dewan Flaunting Her Hot Bikini Bod

View this post on Instagram 😎😎 A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on May 25, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

Also, Not To Miss This Sexy Throwback Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on May 14, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

It was in October 2018 when Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee had announced about their relationship, and in September 2019 the duo confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. It was in February this year when the couple announced about their engagement.