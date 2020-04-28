Jessica Alba Birthday Special: She's a Red Carpet Darling and Her Snazzy Appearances Have Always Made us Scream WOW (View Pics)

Jessica Alba Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jessica Alba is a modern-day rendition of Audrey Hepburn. Well, we aren't comparing the legend to anyone of course, but we simply adore the way she styles and carries herself with so much panache. Alba has always been a red carpet darling, slaying in style one outfit at a time. And while her off-duty looks are equally modish and charming, we personally crave for the time she steps out for attending her movie premieres or simply mark her attendance at an awards ceremony. For someone who effortlessly juggles between Haute couture and street-style, Alba should ideally start a tutorial on how to 'dress to impress.' Jessica Alba Gives ‘Zero F*cks’ about What You Think of Her Body, Says She No Longer Allows Others to Define Her.

Jessica Alba has always been a style icon, making headlines for her wardrobe choices. She rarely restricts herself when it comes to fashion. From funky prints to loud colour palettes, her closet is filled with atypical choices that look marvellous and snappy. She's a pro at choosing figure-flattering looks that are both timeless and trendy. She has been serving us some style lessons since forever now and it's time we reminisce a few of them. Jessica Alba Likes Getting Detached from the Entertainment World.

As the Fantastic Four actress gets ready to celebrate her big birthday, we pick seven of her most ravishing red carpet appearances that have been our all-time favourite. Have a look...

Jessica Alba in Valentino

Jessica Alba in Tommy Hilfiger

Jessica Alba in Prabal Gurung

Jessica Alba in Gucci

Jessica Alba in Dolce & Gabbana

Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace

Jessica Alba in Giambattista Valli x H&M

Besides being a talented actress, a hands-on mother and a successful entrepreneur, Jessica is also a fashion force to reckon with. While she keeps juggling between different silhouettes, women around the world try to replicate her looks for they are always so charming and worth seeking some inspiration from. We love Alba as much as she loves doing fashion. Happy Birthday, gorgeous!