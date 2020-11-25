Joel Kinnaman celebrates his birthday today and besides lauding his acting skills, it's time we appreciate his styling skills. A dapper American-Swedish actor whose acting proficiency is being discussed already is also a smart dresser whose street style is equally noteworthy. Blessed with his tall frame and incredibly handsome looks, Joel is the man of every girl's dream, a knight in his dapper armour. The more we discussed his wardrobe, the more we realise how incredibly good looking he is. Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday: His Filmography is Unconventional But His Wardrobe is Conventional Yet Charming (View Pics).

While his red carpet attempts are amazing and he has the potential to nail a pink blazer for all formal events, his casual style is equally drool-worthy. The man knows how to carry himself and present a version that's likeable and worth falling in love with. One look at his casual avatar and you're convinced that Joel is that good looking boy, your girlfriend tells not to worry about. His charming looks blend in well with his equally charming wardrobe and the end result is always jaw-dropping, well, for girls at least. Justin Bieber Birthday Special: 7 Times When the 'Baby' Singer Got a Thumbs Up From Fashion Aficionados (View Pics).

As the Altered Carbon actor gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we take a look at some of his brilliant style moments.

Nothing But a Simple Jacket and Blue Jeans

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dapper Always!

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot, Hot, Hot!

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cool, Cool, Cool!

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't Miss that Charming Face!

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink Blazer? Yes Please!

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's It! We're In Love With This Man

Joel Kinnaman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joel Kinnaman has quite a good list of releases in his filmography and future looks equally promising for him. We hope the actor keeps giving us new reasons to adore him and cheer for his brilliant styling attempts. Here's raising a toast on his special day. Happy Birthday, Joel Kinnaman!

