Justin Bieber Birthday Special: 7 Times When the 'Baby' Singer Got a Thumbs Up From Fashion Aficionados (View Pics)

Yea, it's Justin Bieber's birthday today and we can't stop humming Baby for God knows why! Of course, the singer has registered some other iconic tracks under his kitty but Baby still finds a place in our playlist even today. The teen sensation who was discovered by Scooter Braun in 2008 has had a successful music career since then and he's just getting started. While his music albums are often a rage among the Beliebers, the boy also deserves some praise for being a red carpet's favourite child. His appearances, though unusual, have all been able to strike a chord with fashion admirers and they look refreshing in their own way. Justin Bieber Surprises His Fan a Decade Later After Dedicating ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ at Madison Square Garden Concert.

Bieber's take on fashion is pretty much synonymous with how musicians like to style themselves. No, we don't mean Lady Gaga types where you go OTT but more of layerings where you pick loose t-shirts and cover it up with a jacket. On the singer's big birthday today, let's go back in time to relish some of his unusually usual appearances. Have a look. Justin Bieber Still Claims He Can Beat Tom Cruise in a Fight, Calls Himself the ‘Conor McGregor of Entertainment’.

Hey, That's a Cool Hairstyle and We are Loving the Leather Jacket

That's a Staple in Every Teen Music Sensation's Wardrobe

Layers and Some More Layers

The Female Version of Little Miss Red Riding Hood

Oh, Hey Handsome!

And Some More Layers...

Not Really a Fan of his Look but Pink Pants are WOW

A lot has happened since his debut and today, of course, he's a happily married man. Bieber is now enjoying his companionship with Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) and together they believe in taking our social media by storm. How? Well, their happy pictures and mushy captions often make our day and we hope it continues forever and ever. On that note, it's time we sign off while wishing him a great birthday and an eventful year ahead.