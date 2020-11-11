Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his birthday today and while we are busy choosing some of his best memes, let's also grab the opportunity to admire his fashion skills. For someone who excels in almost every department - acting and humanitarian, Leo is also a smart dresser. His casual style and his red carpet avatar are equally charismatic and there's rarely any occasion when he disappoints. While he has always wooed us with his acting proficiency, his styling attempts are and will always be equally impressive. When Shah Rukh Khan, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Were Rumoured to Do a Hollywood Movie Together and This Pic Started The Gossip!

Ask us to name his best style moments and we'll instantly have a list ready with all the times. From his Oscar appearances to movie promotions and premieres, Leonardo has managed to amp up his wardrobe quite stylishly. One look at his formal avatar and you're convinced about his impeccable sense of styling. His filmography may be filled with unconventional roles but his wardrobe is all about being conventional yet charming. To help you have a better picture and understand his sartorial skills, we pick and name some of his best attempts so far. Leonardo DiCaprio Birthday: From Climate Change to Animal Welfare, Social Causes Undertaken by Oscar-Winning Actor.

Have a look...

Charming is the Word

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Such a Dapper Looking Man

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Handsome Then, Handsome Now

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When He's Not Nailing His Formal Avatars

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Being Good Looking Was a Crime, He'd Be a Prisoner

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hey, Handsome!

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving his Casual Look

Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Leonardo DiCaprio is the name on every director's wishlist. The Academy Award-winning actor has given us tons of reasons to love him and his fashion skills are like an add-on. We hope the Titanic star continues to boggle our minds with his appearances in future and that we admiring him, day in and day out. On a parting note, here's raising a toast to his charming self. Happy Birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio!

