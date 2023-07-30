Bullet Train actress Joey King celebrates her birthday on July 30. The American actress who gained recognition after starring in Netflix's series The Kissing Booth is now eyeing Hollywood. After starring in a couple of movies, King is slowly establishing her base in H-town and we have our eyes set on her. Besides being a natural performer, Joey is also a sartorial queen whose fashion outings, so far, have been a delightful ride. Joey King Looks Stunning in Halterneck Dress and Veil at Her Bachelorette Party in California (View Photos).

Being a Gen Z, Joey's red carpet choices emote the same emotion. She loves dramatic designs with a c colourful palette and she will seldom pick anything subtle. She likes making statements in her stunning outfits, handpicked by her stylist. From a bright co-ord set to a tulle gown that looked nothing less than princessy, King's sartorial statements will charm their way into your hearts. The girl is now going bold with her choices, picking plunging necklines for red-carpet soirees and she's just getting started. While her journey, so far, has been phenomenal, we bet it's only going to get better with time. Until then, let's check out some of her best outings so far. Joey King Will ‘Never Regret’ Playing Elle in The Kissing Booth Trilogy, Says ‘Playing That Character Made Me Happy’.

Subtle But Charming

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bond Girl-esq

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks Delightful

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All the Teenage Girl Vibes

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving the Outfit

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-so-Dramatic

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keep Slaying Girl!

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Joey King!

