Actress Joey King, who became a social media star courtesy her character Elle Evans, will not be shamed into regretting her decision to star in the teen romantic-comedy Kissing Booth trilogy between 2018 and 2021. The second installment remains the eight biggest Netflix original movie, with 203.9 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, reports Variety. Joey King's Style File for Bullet Train Promotions Was a Glamorous Affair!

While The Kissing Booth trilogy dominated Netflix's streaming numbers, it tanked hard with film critics. "I couldn't be prouder of those movies," King told The Independent while promoting her new action movie Bullet Train.

"I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I'll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says."

King added: "In the past couple of years I've really stepped into myself in a way where I feel much more comfortable with who I am. I feel good about who I am as a person. With that comes the ability to stand up for yourself and what you believe in, because you actually believe in yourself at that point."

Although critics loved to bash The Kissing Booth movies, King told Variety in 2020 that the trilogy was "critic-proof." "I understand that critics weren't all over this movie, but that's the thing - it's not meant for critics to be like, 'Wow, what a movie!' It's meant for people to watch and have a great time," King said.

"I'm thankful that I got to do The Act, where critics were like, 'Oh, that's awesome.' But also not everything you do has to have critical acclaim. It doesn't mean it's not successful. The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Pens an Emotional Note As He Says Goodbye to the Franchise Film.

And it doesn't mean it's not one of my favourite projects I've worked on. The fan reaction to it is all the criticism I need as far as just the way it fills my heart." The Kissing Booth trilogy, which also stars Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, is streaming on Netflix.

