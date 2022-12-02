Every year Pantone dedicates a colour for the new year and this time, the chosen shade is Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta. According to Pantone, Viva Magenta is a powerful and empowering colour. It is bold, full of wit and inclusive of all. "Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit," Pantone said in its announcement. It further added that this electrifying shade will encourage people to express themselves in an unrestrained manner. Pantone Announces 'Veri Peri' as the Colour of the Year 2022.

Majenta as a colour is winter restricted. It's warm and dark but extremely vibrant. According to Pantone, it's a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family. Many celebs in the past have donned this shade or something remotely similar. The list of the celebs includes all the mighty names like Kate Middleton, Timothy Chalamet, Meghan Markle, Blake Lively and Joey King. Their looks have always warmed our hearts and now with this shade coming into vogue, we can't wait to see other celebs flaunting their love for the same. Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Is Classic Blue! Mesmerising Pictures To Make You Fall in Love With the Colour.

But before that, let's admire the ones who have already nailed this colour to the hilt.

Timothy Chalamet

Timothy Chalamet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blake Lively

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Joey King

Joey King (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, have you fallen for this shade already? Yes? Thought so!

