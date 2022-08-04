The Kissing Booth star Joey King will star alongside Brad Pitt in his next actioner, Bullet Train. The entire cast of the movie went on a grand press tour to different cities including Los Angeles, London and Paris and pose for some stunning clicks in their stylish avatars. While Pitt was definitely the eye candy, we also had our eyes set on Joey King who served some delicious looks one after another. One look at her stylist, Jared Eng's Instagram account and you're convinced that King is a fashionista in the making. Bullet Train: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry Pose In Front Of the Eiffel Tower As They Kick-Off The Press Tour (View Pics).

From a fringed skirt paired with a blazer to a classic little black dress, Joey King's promotional wardrobe had the best of all. With bold necklines, thigh-high slits and sharp cuts, Joey displayed her persona like never before. She looked confident, promising and definitely comfortable in her own skin. Her choices were bold, eccentric and slightly weird at times. But in the end, they all looked glamorous and helped her carve an impression on our minds. To take a deeper look into her style file, let's go through some of her promotional looks, one outfit at a time. Joey King Can Make Floral Look Hot And Her Pics In a Mini Versace Dress For VMAs Are The Proof!

That's Hot Joey!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

How to Make Pink Look Sexy 101!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

Loving Her Marc Jacobs Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

When Little Black Dress Looks So Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

Wait, Is She the New Bond Girl?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

This Paco Rabanne Dress Has Our Heart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

There's Something Vintage About This Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

We're Eyeing this Kenzo Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

Now That's Sexy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Eng (@jaredengstudios)

Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock and Bad Bunny releases on August 5, 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).