Joey King, the lead actress of The Kissing Booth franchise is killing it on Instagram and how! The gorgeous diva is making some stunning virtual appearances, leaving her haters wide eyed and admirers drooling over her! The latest series of pictures are from the VMAs. And can we just say it again that she looked smokin' HOT in them? The babe from this teen rom com sure is upping her fashion game in full speed. Check Out Joey King's Stunning Cosmopolitan Shoot!.

So, speaking of her latest pictures, she is seen in a mini dress by Versace. It is made of floral print with a mix of huge red and green roses on it. This, she accesorized with a golden chunky chain with a big round pendant. She made this look look even sexier with red nail paint, red heels and coral lip shade! Her hair with styled poky straight with side pins on. Check out the pictures below.

Joey King In A Versace Mini

View this post on Instagram VMAS!!!!!!!!!!🌓🌹 (Airing on Sunday!) A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) on Aug 28, 2020 at 3:01pm PDT

On the professional front, the 21-year-old actress will be seen in the third installment of the Netflix teen drama, The Kissing Booth 3. The teaser of the same was recently dropped on the internet. Apart from this film, she also recently announced a brand new movie with Brad Pitt titled as Bullet Train. Well, the girl has a lot on her plate and it is certainly commendable how she 's balancing different genres and style statements at once!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).