Lucy Markovic, a 27-year-old model of Croatian-Australian origin and runner-up on Australia's Next Top Model Season 9, passed away of a rare brain disease known as Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM). Her date of death is not known. Lucy Markovic was being treated in hospital for AVM and had posted on Instagram about her emergency surgery for a golf ball-sized malformation, with a picture from the hospital bed and her brain scans. The model's post before her surgery has been removed from Instagram after her death. On April 10, Markovic's partner Carlos posted about her sudden passing on her Instagram Stories. "Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed ... she was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her," he said in the post. "Forever in our hearts. We love you our Angel," the family said in another Instagram Stories post on April 11. According to SkyNews, Lucy was placed in a coma before she passed away. The fashion industry mourned the loss of Lucy Markovic, with Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace and New York's Elite modelling agency, among others, condoling her death. Know who Lucy Markovic was and the rare brain disease that took her life at a young age.

Who Was Lucy Markovic?

Lucy Markovic was from the Gold Coast in Australia and went on to become the runner-up on Australia’s Next Top Model 9. She went on to debut exclusively for iconic fashion brand Versace in 2022 and walked the ramp for other big designer brands such as Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, and Victoria Beckham, among others. Before her brain surgery, Lucy Markovic had posted on Instagram, “Lucky + unlucky - radiation, seizures, heavy medication and four years later. I will be undergoing brain surgery on the 26th of this month for the AVM in the back of my brain that is the size of a golf ball. Excited, thankful, scared, supported, hopeful. Full flood of emotions in this time. Life’s a journey and I’m ready for the next chapter.” As mentioned earlier, her picture from the hospital bed has been deleted from Instagram by her close ones after her tragic passing post-surgery.

Lucy Markovic Walks for Versace - View Picture and Watch Video:

Donatella Versace and Elite Modelling Agency Pay Tribute to Model Lucy Markovic

According to Canberra Times, after Lucy Markovic’s death, Donatella Versace shared a condolence message on Instagram, saying, “I am so sorry to hear the news about @lucymarkovicc. Rest in peace beautiful girl.” The Elite Model Management New York City page on Instagram offered condolences on the death of Lucy Markovic, saying, “Lucy Markovic. We are heartbroken to share that Lucy Markovic has passed away after a brave battle with a brain AVM. Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance, she really shined. Modeling was one of Lucy’s dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light. To her family and friends, please know that you are in our prayers and in our hearts. We mourn with you, and we celebrate the incredible person Lucy was. We will never forget her.”

Elite Modelling Agency Pays Tribute to Lucy Markovic

What is Brain Arteriovenous Malformation or AVM?

According to Mayo Clinic, a Brain Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) is a "tangle of blood vessels that creates irregular connections between arteries and veins in the brain". Normally, the process is such that arteries carry "oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the brain" and veins carry "oxygen-depleted blood back to the lungs and heart". When a Brain AVM occurs, this process is obstructed. This rare disease could develop in any part of the body, but the brain and spinal cord are more common.

What Are the Causes, Symptoms and Treatment of Brain AVM?

A Brain AVM could be hereditary and from birth, though sometimes it is detected only after a brain haemorrhage occurs. Patients could show symptoms such as headaches, seizures, weakness, numbness in limbs or paralysis, speech trouble, vision loss, disorientation or even not being able to walk steady. The rare brain disease should be treated in a hospital to avoid brain stroke or further health complications. Treatment could be in the form of surgery, radiosurgery, or embolization, and/or the patient could be under observation. It is advisable to consult a qualified medical practitioner to diagnose and treat Brain AVM.

The world of fashion is still in a state of shock after the untimely death of Lucy Markovic.

