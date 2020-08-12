The Kissing Booth star Joey King is currently the talk of the town ever since the Netflix film's sequel released recently. The 21-year-old actress has a massive fan following and is loved by fans for her portrayal of Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth franchise. King's popularity among netizens and the kind of response her film has received recently has now put her on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine for their September issue. Despite King being a well-known child actor, it is her recent act in Netflix's rom-com that have made her the one to watch out for. King stuns in her latest magazine cover as she flaunts her toned midriff in a gorgeous outfit. The Kissing Booth Star Joey King Turns 21 And She Celebrates With Bikini, A Tiara and An Old Man Makeover!

Joey King took to Instagram to share the new magazine cover and also a few inside pictures from her photoshoot. The actress is seen sporting some colourful, casual looks. From wearing a flowy orange dress to high-waisted pants and a crop tee, King defines free-spirited fashion in this photoshoot. For one of the inside pictures of the magazine, Joey also went on to go topless holding a bunch of flowers to cover her upper bod. We are loving how adorable the actress looks in each of these bright and bold looks. For the September issue of the magazine, Joey King spills the beans on on her Kissing Booth journey and also speaks about what it was like, working with her ex Jacob Elordi on these films. The Kissing Booth 2 Movie Review: Joey King's Elle Finally Gets The Character Arc She Deserves In This Sluggish, But Entertaining Sequel.

Here's Joey King's Cosmopolitan Cover:

Joey King's Post Thanking Cosmopolitan:

Joey King's Stunning Photoshoot With Cosmopolitan:

Joey Giving Us Serious Fashion Goals On High-Wasited Pants:

Joey King Shining Bright in Orange:

Joey King Glowing Gorgeous in Green:

Joey King's Stunning Sunkissed Pic:

After the super success of the first two films, Netflix recently announced that The Kissing Booth 3 is in the works and we bet you can't wait to see Joey King return as Elle Evans once again.

