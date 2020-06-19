Kajal Agarwal Birthday Special: The Doe Eyed Spunky Girl Stirs Up a Storm With Her Sartorial and Ethnic Splendour!

The spirited, spunky and lovely doe-eyed girl with a twinkle in her eyes and an infectious smile from Singham, Kajal Aggarwal is a hoot. Juggling Tamil and Telugu films, Kajal Aggarwal is counted amongst the reigning actors of Kollywood and Tollywood. The quintessentially Punjabi kudi who has been clinching coveted roles down south is also a bonafide style cynosure. Unfailingly, Kajal has sparked off varied vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street style chic to trailblazing glamorous as the mood demands. An accompanying strong beauty and hair game seals the deal. Not relying on a particular stylist for her flipping vibes, Kajal has enlisted the precisions of fashion stylists like Neerja Kona, Allia Al Rufai and Harman Kaur. Kajal, with a toned frame, an infectious smile and an affable charm endowing any style, has a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore to her glorious resume, also a first for any South Indian film actress. Kajal turns a year older. We scoured through her Instagram profile to pin looks that affirm her stance as a versatile stunner.

The Mumbai girl, Kajal Aggarwal keeps us hooked to her shenanigans of travel, random musings, fam-jam and style on Instagram that boasts of a whopping following of 14.5 million. Ahead, we rounded out some of her recent styles in a brief fashion capsule. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Six Yards of Pure Elegance.

For an event, Kajal draped a silk saree with a red zari border, a sleeveless red blouse, necklace by Agastya, earrings by Sheetal Zaveri. A top bun and glowy glam accompanied.

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Raw Mango pink and gold saree teamed with a bright pink blouse was complimented with jewellery by Khazana, sleek hair and glowy glam.

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An ethnic pink striped creation by Raji Ramniq was teamed with Fizzy Goblet juttis, earrings by Vamika, sleek hair and glowy glam.

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A black-draped gharara by Devnaagri was teamed with earrings by Kira, juttis by Fizzy Goblet, wavy hair and subtle glam.

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A velvet Anita Dongre creation was teamed with opulent jewellery, wavy hair with a mang tika and subtle glowy glam. Kajal Aggarwal Is Sublime Chic in Pastel Green Raw Mango Creation That Looks Like a Must-Have Summer Wardrobe Style!

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A yellow and blue silk saree was teamed with a matching blue blouse, multi-hued necklace, a red bindi, wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An orange and pink self striped saree from Sanjay Garg's label Raw Mango was teamed with a matching pink blouse, a choker and earrings from Silver Streak. Textured ponytail, subtle glam completed her look. Kajal Aggarwal Shows How a Little Pink Goes a Long Way, Unveils Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

Kajal Aggarwal Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Minimal chic and relevant, Kajal Aggarwal delights endlessly. Here's wishing Kajal Aggarwal a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).