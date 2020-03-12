Kajal Aggarwal Is Sublime Chic in Pastel Green Raw Mango Creation That Looks Like a Must Have Summer Wardrobe Style!

Kajal Aggarwal in Raw Mango (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal, the South Indian beauty is a certified battle cynosure and a chameleon. Firstly, she sure knows a thing or two to notch up the glamour quotient. Secondly, she is a stylist's delight and flits from one effortless style to another in the blink of an eye. The thriving elements of her style game are all things non-fussy and chic. A recent appearance saw her pull off a Raw Mango creation by designer Sanjay Garg with an enviable elan. Lending our parched ethnic Summer wardrobes much-needed inspiration was the doe-eyed girl, Kajal Aggarwal. The reigning queen of Kollywood and Tollywood made an appearance wearing a Raw Mango ethnic creation in a soft pastel green tone. Kajal's style was helmed by fashion stylist Divya and glam by makeup artist Vishal Charan and hairstylist Divya Naik.

Kajal Aggarwal as the lovely doe-eyed girl with a twinkle in her eyes and an infectious smile from Singham is quintessentially a Punjabi kudi. Sparking off versatile and always neat style vibes that range from ethnic and traditional to street style chic, Kajal Aggarwal plays it coolly with a toned frame and an infectious smile in tow. Here is a closer look. Kajal Aggarwal Is Elegance Personified in a Gopi Vaid Ethnic Ensemble!

Kajal Aggarwal - Ethno Cool

Kajal's ensemble featured a kurta with 3/4th sleeves teamed with a lehenga and a dupatta. A red bindi, wavy hair with a centre parting and nude makeup completed her simple vibe. Kajal Aggarwal Shows How a Little Pink Goes a Long Way, Unveils Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

On the professional front, Kajal will be seen essaying the role of Parameshwari in Paris Paris, the Tamil adaptation of the 2014 film, Queen. She will also be seen in Mumbai Saga, a multi-starrer featuring Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham scheduled for a release on 19th June 2020.